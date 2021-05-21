close
Fri May 21, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 21, 2021

Prince Harry touches on panic attacks, alcohol consumption after Princess Diana’s death

Prince Harry recently opened up about his increased struggles with alcohol consumption and panic attacks following Princess Diana’s untimely demise.

The former royal got candid during his interview on the Apple TV+ show titled The Me You Can’t See.

There he was quoted saying, “I was willing to drink, I was willing to take drugs, I was willing to try and do the things that made me feel less like I was feeling.”

“But I slowly became aware that, OK, I wasn’t drinking Monday to Friday, but I would probably drink a week’s worth in one day on a Friday or a Saturday night. And I would find myself drinking, not because I was enjoying it but because I was trying to mask something.”

