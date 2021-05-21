What stopped Meghan Markle from ending her own life? Prince Harry reveals

Prince Harry wore his heat on his sleeve as revealed why Meghan Markle did not act upon her suicidal feelings during her pregnancy.

In his appearance on the Apple TV+ series The Me You Can’t See, which he co-created with Oprah Winfrey, the Duke of Sussex shared that his wife resisted her suicidal thought because she thought it would be “unfair” to him as he had lost his mother Princess Diana at a very young age.

"The thing that stopped her from seeing it through was how unfair it would be on me after everything that had happened to my mum," he said.

"And to now be put in a position of losing another woman in my life with a baby inside of her. Our baby.

"I'm somewhat ashamed of the way that I dealt with it."

Meghan had earlier revealed in an interview with Oprah that she was struggling with her mental health during her time as a royal due to the intense media scrutiny she faced to which she said she "didn't want to be alive anymore".

She told Oprah: "And that was a very clear and real and frightening constant thought.

"And I remember — I remember how he [Harry] just cradled me."