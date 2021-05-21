Pink weighs on the giant ‘To-Do list’ of motherhood: I didn't want it’

Singer songwriter Pink recently sat down for a chat and got candid about her struggles as a mother and the unending To-Do list that follows.

During her interview with Today, the singer started off by detailing her motherhood struggles and admitted that starting a family was never even on her radar.

"I didn't really want to be a mom. I didn't not want to be a mom. But it just wasn't on my list of to-do's” and it was only her first born that changed it all.

"I had Willow and, man, that saying of 'watching your heart go walking outside of your body.' It's truly how it feels.”

She went on to say, “Touring with kids is impossible — and I did the impossible. For a while there were a lot of other pop stars that were emailing me and calling me for the playbook on how to tour with kids, so I wrote a playbook for other moms.”

She concluded by saying. “You just keep going. I'm just thinking about: 'Am I raising a kind person? What's it like to be my kid?'”