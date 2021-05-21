Olivia Rodrigo sheds light on the inspiration behind upcoming album ‘Sour’

Renowned singer and songwriter Olivia Rodrigo recently spilled the bean on her inspiration behind creating the Sour music album as well as its entire journey.

The singer got candid during her interview with Released on YouTube.

She began by saying, “I actually wrote this song and most of my songs with my producer Dan Nigro. He’s awesome. And we were actually in the car listening to a bunch of old 90’s songs and really liked that sort of energy and he came up with his awesome rift.”

“we definitely refined it a little more and kind of took out weird words that didn’t make sense but for the most part that song is on the record.”

