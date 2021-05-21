close
Fri May 21, 2021
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Fri, May 21, 2021
Mehwish Hayat expresses solidarity with people of Palestine

Pakistani star Mehwish Hayat has expressed her solidarity with the people of Palestine, saying “My heart goes out to every person affected.”

In a series of tweets, the Load Wedding actress said “Like the rest of the world, I look on in abject horror at the humanitarian disaster that is unfolding in Gaza. My heart goes out to every person affected, to every child who lives in fear, to every mother desperately hoping this horror will end, that sense will return, that hostilities cease.”

Mehwish Hayat prayed for the Palestinians and also urged everyone to pray for them.

She tweeted, “I ask everyone to pray for those affected, to pray for peace to be returned and pray for those whose lives have been lost.”

