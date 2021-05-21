Urwa Hocane reveals she just recovered from coronavirus

Pakistani star Urwa Hocane has just recovered from Covid-19 and trying to get her strength back, the actress informed her fans on Thursday.



Taking to Instagram, Urwa posted her stunning picture and updated her fans about her health.

She wrote “Just recovered from COVID ! Trying to get my strength back slow & steady!”.

Fans and friends dropped lovely comments on the post.