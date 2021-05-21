close
Fri May 21, 2021
Justin Bieber pens heartwarming note for 'beautiful godchildren'

Justin Bieber pens heartwarming note for ‘beautiful godchildren’

Renowned singer and songwriter Justin Bieber recently turned to social media and penned a loving note in honor of his ‘beautiful’ Godchildren.

The singer shared the note over on Instagram with pictures of his godkids and captioned it with the words, “My beautiful GodDaughter Jiselle and Godson lil Jas.. i love you two so much, so lucky to be in your life!”

Check it out below:


