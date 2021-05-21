Justin Bieber pens heartwarming note for ‘beautiful godchildren’

Renowned singer and songwriter Justin Bieber recently turned to social media and penned a loving note in honor of his ‘beautiful’ Godchildren.

The singer shared the note over on Instagram with pictures of his godkids and captioned it with the words, “My beautiful GodDaughter Jiselle and Godson lil Jas.. i love you two so much, so lucky to be in your life!”

