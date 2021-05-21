Prince Harry says culture of exploitation and unethical practices took Princess Diana's life

Prince William and his younger brother Prince Harry are on the same page to defend their beloved mother, reacting to the findings of inquiry into Princess Diana's BBC Panorama interview.

The two brothers condemned the BBC for the way it treated their mother, specifically regarding her 1995 TV interview.

Prince Harry went further than his big brother, blasting not just the BBC, but British media in general as he said: "The ripple effect of a culture of exploitation and unethical practices ultimately took her [Princes Diana's] life."

The Duke of Sussex adds that he's deeply concerned that the practices used in 1995 are even worse, and more widespread, today.

The Duke of Cambridge slammed BBC, saying: "the deceitful way the interview was obtained substantially influenced what my mother said."



He also added, "BBC’s failures contributed significantly to her fear, paranoia and isolation that I remember from those final years with her."

The BBC has publicly accepted the findings, admitted to its failures, and sent a written apology to the royal family.



William and Harry made comments on Thursday after an independent investigation into Princess Diana's explosive sit-down with BBC journalist Martin Bashir nearly 3 decades ago determined he and the network engaged in "deceitful behavior" and dishonest tactics to persuade her to do it.