Jennifer Lopez spends time with Ben Affleck in LA

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck seemed to give their romance another chance as the ex-lovebirds reportedly gathered in Los Angeles to spend more time to make things work.



The Hustlers star has reportedly flown back to LA to enjoy the company of her on-again old flame Ben Affleck.

The pair sparked romance rumours as they were spotted together for the first time in 17 years after their split, during a romantic getaway to Montana.



On Thursday, a media outlet claimed that 51-year-old singer/actress had returned to LA to spend more time with Ben again earlier this week.

Jennifer was in Los Angeles for a couple of days and spent time with Ben, 48. They have kept in touch every day since their Montana trip,' according to reports.



Ben and Jen– who were engaged in 2002 but postponed their 2003 wedding and officially split in 2004 – reunited with one another following JLo's split with ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez.



Jennifer Lopez is reportedly very happy and excited about her future with ex-beau Ben Affleck.