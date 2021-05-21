close
Thu May 20, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
May 21, 2021

Jennifer Lopez spends time with Ben Affleck in LA

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, May 21, 2021

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck seemed to give their romance another chance as the ex-lovebirds reportedly gathered in Los Angeles to spend more time  to make things work.

 The Hustlers star  has reportedly flown back to LA to enjoy the company  of her  on-again old flame Ben Affleck.

The pair sparked romance rumours as they were spotted together for the first time in 17 years after their split, during a romantic getaway to Montana.

On Thursday, a media outlet claimed that  51-year-old singer/actress had returned to LA to spend more time with Ben again earlier this week.

Jennifer was in Los Angeles for a couple of days and spent time with Ben, 48. They have kept in touch every day since their Montana trip,' according to reports. 

Ben and Jen– who were engaged in 2002 but postponed their 2003 wedding and officially split in 2004 – reunited with one another following JLo's split with ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez.

 Jennifer Lopez is reportedly very happy and excited about her future with ex-beau Ben Affleck.

Latest News

More From Entertainment