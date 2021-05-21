Princess Beatrice flaunts her baby bump as she steps out with husband Edoardo Mapelli in London

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi appeared together on Wednesday for the first time since announcing pregnancy.



The elder daughter of Prince Andrew, Duke of York, gave a rare glimpse of her baby bump as she stepped out with her hubby after sharing good news about her pregnancy.



Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter, who is expecting her first child was all smiles as she walked around London with Edo.

The princess looking amazing in a cranberry wrap dress revealing a hint of her growing bump. She paired it with a fitted black jacket and tights. She carried a small black handbag to give a perfect look to her personality.



On the other hand, her Italian property developer husband rocked a blue sweater over a button down and jeans as he walked by his wife's side.

Buckingham Palace recently released a statement to confirm the delightful news: "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in autumn of this year."

According to Buckingham Palace,"the Queen has been informed and both families are delighted with the news."