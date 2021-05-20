Billborad's Artist 100: Dua Lipa first British soloist to reach number 1 since Harry Styles in 2019

Dua Lipa is the first British woman to top Billborad's Artist 100 Chart since Adele in 2016.



Dua Lipa on Wednesday took to Instagram to share that she's also the first British soloist to reach number 1 since Harry Styles in 2019.



Meanwhile, the singer has crossed 66 million followers on Instagram. Dua Lipa has shared a collection of her behind the scene photos from a recent shoot which left her fans swooning over her.

Her BTS pictures have been liked by more than two million people on the Facebook-owned app.