close
Thu May 20, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
May 20, 2021

Joe Jonas shares details of Billboard Music Awards performance

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, May 20, 2021

Nick Jonas would be hosting the Billboard Music  Awards after recovering from an injury which he received in an accident.

Meanwhile, his brother  has revealed the detail of the Jonas Brothers's performance at the Billboard Music Awards 2021.

Taking to Instagram, Joe shared a video clip which revealed that the band would be performing with special guest Marshmello.

"We're crashing the @BBMAs party this Sunday with @marshmellomusic! Can't wait to perform #LeaveBeforeYouLoveMe and some other songs too," Joe captioned her Instagram post.


Latest News

More From Entertainment