Prince Harry’s oldest army friend sheds light on ‘royal links: ‘He never fit in there’

One of Prince Harry’s oldest pals from the Army recently shed light on his title as prince and how he never really ‘fit in with the royal family’.

The Duke’s brother-in-arms got candid during an interview with The Mirror and shed light on Prince Harry’s personality during his days in the service.

He was quoted saying, “I never saw Harry as a member of the Royal Family but as a soldier and officer. I really got to see the Harry people haven't seen. That's how we bonded.”

For those unversed with Prince Harry’s army background, he served nearly 10 years in the army with two tours to Afghanistan and before his retirement, climbed to the rank of Captain.