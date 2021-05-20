close
Thu May 20, 2021
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
May 20, 2021

Ayeza Khan leaves fans gushing in new snap

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Thu, May 20, 2021

Pakistani star Ayeza Khan melted hearts with her latest snap.

This time was no different as the Chupke Chupke star shared a snap of herself.

The stunner look ethereal as she glowed and flashed her dazzling smile.

Her fans were certainly blown away by her beauty as they showered her with compliments.

"Looking gorgeous!," one user wrote.

"Love you so much," another gushed.

Take a look:



