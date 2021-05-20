Princess Diana could never reconcile with Prince William: ‘She violently disapproved’

Experts recently came forward with a claim regarding Princess Diana’s thoughts regarding Prince William and believe she’d never reconcile with her first born due to his decision to take up a hobby she “violently disapproved of.”

The claim was brought forward in a claim by royal correspondent Robert Jobson.

In his book William’s Princess, he wrote, “Diana disapproved violently of the ‘manly’ pursuits that Charles encouraged his sons to enjoy.”

“She tried to turn their heads with the excitement of amusement parks and thrill rides but they were devoted to their father, too, and genuinely enjoyed the outdoor activities so favoured by the Windsors.”

“William in particular loved to shoot – something his mother could never reconcile with her image of her sensitive son. Much to Diana’s disgust he bagged his first rabbit at the age of 11.”