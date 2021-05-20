A$AP Rocky gushes over Rihanna as he confirms romance

A$AP Rocky said Rihanna 'is the One'

A$AP Rocky was seen swooning over his ladylove Rihanna while confirming their romance.



Spilling the details on their bond in a new interview with GQ, Rocky said Rihanna 'is the one.'



Although not mentioning when exactly they started dating, Rocky said, “So much better. So much better when you got the One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She's the One.”

The rapper then proceeded to talk about their trip to Barbados where he spent Christmas with Rihanna's family.

“It was like a homecoming thing,” he said. “It was crazy. I always imagined what it would be like for my dad, before he came to America. And I got to visit those places, and believe it or not, there was something nostalgic about it. It was foreign but familiar.”

Talking about whether he will think about being a dad now, Rocky added, “If that’s in my destiny, absolutely. I think I’m already a dad! All these [expletive] are already my sons—whatchu talkin’ ’bout!” He laughed. “Nah, but like, I think I’d be an incredible, remarkably, overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child. Very.”