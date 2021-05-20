Prince William lauds health workers as he receives coronavirus vaccine

'To all those working on the vaccine rollout - thank you for everything you’ve done,' wrote Prince William

Prince William has gotten the first jab of the coronavirus vaccine.



The Duke of Cambridge took to Twitter to announce the news. "On Tuesday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine," his post read.

"To all those working on the vaccine rollout - thank you for everything you’ve done and continue to do," it added.

The royal prince received the vaccine from NHS medical staff at the Science Museum vaccination centre in London, Daily Mail reported.

William, second in line to the throne, can be seen in the above photo wearing a mask with his sleeve rolled up, and a medical health worker administering the vaccine on his arm at the museum in Kensington.

According to British media, William either received the Pfizer or AstraZeneca jab, because he is below 40 years of age.