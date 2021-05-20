close
Thu May 20, 2021
Sonam Kapoor pens endearing note for dad in wedding anniversary tribute

Indian star Sonam Kapoor recently showed off the love her parents share in a loving anniversary tribute over on social media. 

The star turned to Instagram with a heartwarming anniversary tribute and it read, “There’s not a day that goes by where I’m not blown away by how in love you two still are.”

“Thank you for teaching me that no matter what happens in life, love and family champions everything.”

“37 years of marriage and 11 years of dating (48 years ????), and a lifetime to go. How I wish I could’ve hugged you both in person right now. Happy anniversary, Maa & Daddy. Love you!”

Check it out below:


