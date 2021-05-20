Bhumi Pednekar pens heartwarming note to papa: ‘Miss you every living second’

Bollywood star Bhumi Pednekar recently wore her heart on her sleeve and wrote a loving note on her father’s birthday.

The note was posted to Instagram and it read, “Happy birthday papa [heart emoji] Now more than ever I feel you with us in everything that we have been doing.”

“Your generosity, empathy, kindness & teachings are our guidance in these times. Love you and miss you every living second of our lives.”

