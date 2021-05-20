Victoria Beckham supports former bandmate Mel B in her fight against domestic abuse

Renowned fashion designer Victoria Beckham gave power to former bandmate Mel B as she has begun a mission to raise awareness surrounding the reality of domesticated abuse.



The David Beckham's wife has proved herself to be the epitome of girl power as she threw support behind Mel, who claimed she was subjected to a decade-long "reign of terror" during her 10-year marriage to Stephen Belafonte.



Mel, who is now a patron for Women's Aid, has found herself on a mission to highlight the reality of abuse behind closed doors. She tarred in a poignant video segment that she wanted to be "real" and "life-like" in a bid to help others.

She penned: "This is the most important video I have ever made, I will never stop fighting for this cause so please, please keep sharing please, please keep talking."

Mel shared the clip to her own Instagram account this week and pal Victoria was on-hand to re-share the segment offering up praise for her friend. The 47-year-old former Spice girl encouraged her own 29 million followers to click on the link to watch the full clip.



Victoria Beckham told her fans: "This is so powerful and brave," while tagging Mel and Women's Aid in her post.