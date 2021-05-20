Jennifer Lopez receives love from Ben Affleck's beloved Boston Red Sox

Ben Affleck's beloved Boston Red Sox shared a special tribute to Jennifer Lopez as the ex-lovebirds sparked rumors of rekindling romance.

Affleck's favorite baseball team the Boston Red Sox shared a TikTok fanning over Jennifer Lopez on Wednesday amid the reports of their reunion.



'Miss you, @J-Lo #redsox #neverforgetyou #jlo #fenway,' the Sox wrote under the clip, which was from a 2019 game she attended with ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez.



The 51-year-old was seen hanging out with the team's mascot Wally the Green Monster. She was positively glowing in the video as she rocked a white tank and khakis with red sunglasses and giant hoops .

Alex Rodriguez - a long time rival of the Red Sox, wasn't at her side, but rather in the broadcast booth doing commentary for a sports channel.



'To the girl on the Monster For Sunday Night Baseball in 2019,' the team wrote on top. 'We will never forget you.' Come back soon. We miss you' and a heart emoji to make their feelings more than clear.

Ben and Jennifer were spotted attending a 2003 game together during their first romance. Now, JLo is raising her 13-year-old twins Max and Emme in Miami, while Ben and his ex-wife Jennifer Garner are co-parenting their three children in LA.

