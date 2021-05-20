Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce new project on their third wedding anniversary

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrated their third wedding anniversary on May 19, announcing a new philanthropic project from their Archewell Foundation.



Meghan and Harry tied the knot at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in a fairy tale ceremony, which was watched by billions around the world.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, in a statement on Archewell website, announced plans to build a Community Relief Center India's Mumbai through their partnership with World Central Kitchen.

It cited the alarming second wave of coronavirus: "Right now, COVID-19 cases are spiking across the entire country of India. On Tuesday, India's total virus cases exceeded 25 million, with 260,000 new cases and 4,329 deaths reported in the past 24 hours."

"Hundreds of thousands of lives have been lost, millions have been infected, and there is widespread concern that the crisis is even worse than reported," according to the statement.

Prince Harry and Meghan, who began their dreamed life in California last year, are celebrating the milestone quietly at their Montecito home with their two-year-old son Archie Harrison.