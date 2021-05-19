First look images of 'The Tourist' starring Jamie Dornan released

First look images of BBC One's 'The Tourist' featuring Jamie Dornan have been released.

The six-part thriller features the "Fifty Shades of Grey" star as a British man who's chased by a tank Truck determined to drive him off the road.

Dornan's character loses his memory and can no longer remember who he is after ending up in hospital.

"Full of unexpected twists and turns, The Tourist is a story of self-discovery full of quirky characters, off-beat comedy and heart racing action," read a review published in British media.

Other cast members include Danielle Macdonald , Shalom Brune-Franklin , Ólafur Darri Ólafsson and Alex Dimitriades.