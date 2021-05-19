Karachi protest: Pakistani celebrities pledge support to Palestine

Pakistani stars raised their voice for Palestine during a protest in Karachi.

Celebrities like Mahira Khan, Sheheryar Munawar, Anoushay Ashraf and Ayesha Omar could be seen taking part in the protest which took place at Karachi Press Club from 4pm onward.

The stars could be seen holding placards with a clear message to end the Israeli apartheid.

Hundreds of protests were held in all major cities of Pakistan against Israeli attacks that have killed more than 200 Palestinians including children during the last few days.

Take a look:







