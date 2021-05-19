close
Wed May 19, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
May 19, 2021

Momina Mustehsan contracts Covid-19

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Wed, May 19, 2021

Pakistani star Momina Mustehsan is the latest celebrity to test positive for Covid-19.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the singer broke the news to her fans saying that she contracted the virus with a snap of herself.

"No makeup. No filter. Just Covid. Quarantine mode on," the post read.

Take a look:


Latest News

More From TV&Showbiz