Momina Mustehsan contracts Covid-19

Pakistani star Momina Mustehsan is the latest celebrity to test positive for Covid-19.
Taking to her Instagram Stories, the singer broke the news to her fans saying that she contracted the virus with a snap of herself.
"No makeup. No filter. Just Covid. Quarantine mode on," the post read.
Take a look: