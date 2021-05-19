Snoop Dogg's daughter opens up about feeling suicidal

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Snoop Dogg’s daughter Cori Broadus got candid about her struggles with mental health and how she contemplated suicide.
In a post on Instagram, she shared, "The last few weeks my mental has not been so great at one point I tried to end my life but you & my family really give me a purpose to live & helped me realize [life] is much more than materialistic things & you gotta just keep pushing through the bullshit. THANK YOU."
She later posted a video on the same platform explaining what got her feeling so down.
"I think it starts from my childhood," she shared.
"I grew up with two light-skinned brothers, and I was the only chocolate one. I was overweight. I got lupus at 6, so I was overweight from being on steroids. That automatically messed with my health. I've always been sad and depressed because of my health."
"Sometimes, I just feel like I don't have a purpose here. I deal with so much health stuff, and I feel like people don't really feel me, like I'm being dramatic. I've been through so much[expletive]."
