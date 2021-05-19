Snoop Dogg's daughter opens up about feeling suicidal

Snoop Dogg’s daughter Cori Broadus got candid about her struggles with mental health and how she contemplated suicide.

In a post on Instagram, she shared, "The last few weeks my mental has not been so great at one point I tried to end my life but you & my family really give me a purpose to live & helped me realize [life] is much more than materialistic things & you gotta just keep pushing through the bullshit. THANK YOU."

She later posted a video on the same platform explaining what got her feeling so down.

"I think it starts from my childhood," she shared.

"I grew up with two light-skinned brothers, and I was the only chocolate one. I was overweight. I got lupus at 6, so I was overweight from being on steroids. That automatically messed with my health. I've always been sad and depressed because of my health."

"Sometimes, I just feel like I don't have a purpose here. I deal with so much health stuff, and I feel like people don't really feel me, like I'm being dramatic. I've been through so much[expletive]."

Take a look:











