Sajal Aly sends love to Minal Khan on her engagement

Pakistani star Sajal Aly has extended love and sweet wishes to Minal Khan on her engagement with Ahsan Mohsin Ikram.



Taking to Instagram, the Alif actress shared loved-up photo of Minal and Ahsan on her Story and wrote “Bohat bohat Mubarak. MashaAllah.”

Earlier, Minal and Ahsan took to their respective Instagram handles on Tuesday and confirmed their engagement.

Minal shared sweet photos from the event and wrote “Here is to forever. To the love of my life you’re the easiest yes I’ve ever said!”.

Commenting on the post Sajal wrote “Mubarak Mubarak Mubarak. MashaALLAH” followed by heart emoji.