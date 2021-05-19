Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter Princess Beatrice expecting her first baby

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have announced that they are expecting their first baby in autumn of this year.



The good news was announced on the official Instagram handle of the Royal Family on Wednesday.

It reads: “Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in autumn of this year.”

“The Queen has been informed and both families are delighted with the news,” the statement further says.

Queen’s granddaughter Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi tied the knot in July 2020.