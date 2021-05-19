close
Wed May 19, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
May 19, 2021

Yasir Hussain reveals he underwent hand surgery after injury

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Wed, May 19, 2021
Yasir Hussain reveals he underwent hand surgery after injury

Pakistani star Yasir Hussain underwent hand surgery after he sustained an injury recently.

Yasir, who is an avid social media user, revealed this as he shared a photo with his wife Iqra Aziz on Instagram.

Yasir Hussain wrote, “After surgery, behoshi khatam hui toh begum ko dekh k madhoshi tari o hai.”

In the picture Yasir’s hand can be seen wrapped in bandage while Iqra is seen worried about her husband as she stood behind him.

However, Yasir Hussain did not mention when and how he was injured.

Fans and fellow showbiz stars have extended prayers and best wishes to Yasir after he shared the photo. 

Latest News

More From TV&Showbiz