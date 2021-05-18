close
Tue May 18, 2021
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
May 18, 2021

Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram elate fans with engagement snaps

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Tue, May 18, 2021

Minal Khan and her beau Ahsan Mohsin Ikram are officially engaged, leaving fans elated over the news.

Taking to Instagram, the stunner shared gorgeous snaps from the event.

The couple clearly looked happy and in love in the PDA-packed photos.

While they had already hinted at being engaged with a subtle post on Valentine's Day the couple never explicitly said so.

"Here is to forever. To the love of my life you’re the easiest yes I’ve ever said," she captioned the post.

The photos sparked a wave of positive reaction from her fans who showered the happy couple with love and prayers.

Take a look:



