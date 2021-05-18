Disha Patani gives sneak peek into her role in upcoming thriller

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Disha Patani has successfully created a niche in Bollywood in a very short span of time.
In a recent chat, the Bharat starlet shared her thoughts on completing five years in the Hindi film industry.
“Time just flew and I am so grateful that I got such amazing opportunities. Each film that I have done is special for me. And I feel I really just got lucky with everything that I have got, I’m very happy.
"I had never planned this, in fact, I had planned to be an air force pilot and clearly, that is not working," she added.
Disha will next be seen in Mohit Suri's directorial Ek Villain Returns.
Giving a sneak peek into her role, the actress quipped, “Fans will get to see a very different side of mine, hopefully! We have shot quite a lot for it but we still have some important parts to can.”