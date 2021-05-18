A woman shops at a market, wearing a mask. AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported 2,500 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, taking the total caseload to 882,928 on Tuesday.



Pakistan's coronavirus positivity rate stands at 8.61% with 67,665 active cases as of today.

Meanwhile, at least 135 more succumbed to the virus, raising the total death toll to 19,752 nationwide.

According to National Command and Operation Centre(NCOC), Pakistan carried out 29,801 COVID-19 tests in the last 24 hours, out of which 2,566 returned positive.

About 795,511 people have recovered in the country so far.



In a provincial breakdown, Punjab currently leads with 328,775, Sindh is second with 299,913 cases, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reported 127,224 cases, Islamabad 79,371 cases, Balochistan 23,931 cases, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 18,286 cases, and Gilgit Baltistan 5,428 cases.