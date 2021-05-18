Salman Khan opens up about how flop films make him work harder

Salman Khan said that he is motivated to work harder for the sake of the younger generation

Bollywood megastar Salman Khan opened up about his career and a few bumps that come in the way of success.

During a media interaction, the Sultan actor said that he is motivated to work harder for the sake of the younger generation, citing examples of Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Varun Dhawan and others.

"Now at the age of 55-56, I am doing what I used to do at the age of 14-15. That's because the young generation has Tiger Shroff. Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff and Aayush Sharma are coming now so we will have to work harder,” he said.

"Which film will work? Which film will be a flop? People see it as a 9-5 job. I have taken it as a 24x7 job. I just work. That's all I want to do. If a film flops, I work harder. I realised that when you put your blood and sweat into something and give your best, the audience understands your hard work. And it appreciates it, too,” he added.