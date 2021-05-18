close
Tue May 18, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
May 18, 2021

Prince Harry lambasted by Piers Morgan over his new TV series with Oprah

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, May 18, 2021

Piers Morgan has turned his guns on Prince Harry as he  slammed him as a 'whiny little brat' over his new mental health TV series 'The Me You Can't See' with Oprah Winfrey.

The 56-year-old former GMB host took to Twitter to give his immediate verdict after a trailer was released from Apple TV.

Morgan took aim at Prince Harry yet again as he viciously branded the Duke of Sussex a 'whiny little brat'.

Piers furiously lashed out at Meghan's husband in his tweet, saying "....because the one thing the world REALLY needs in the middle of a pandemic is yet more preaching lectures on compassion, mental health & emotional wellbeing from a whiny little brat who spends his entire time publicly trashing his family."

The former TV presenter's remarks come after a trailer was released from Apple TV, exploring the current state of the world's mental health and emotional well-being.

In the trailer of his new documentary, Prince Harry can be seen walking solemnly behind his mother Princess Diana's coffin.

Piers Morgan was not too impressed with the Prince Harry and other stars, including Lady Gaga, who opened up in emotional scenes on The Me You Can't See.

Latest News

More From Entertainment