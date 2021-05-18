Prince Harry lambasted by Piers Morgan over his new TV series with Oprah

Piers Morgan has turned his guns on Prince Harry as he slammed him as a 'whiny little brat' over his new mental health TV series 'The Me You Can't See' with Oprah Winfrey.

The 56-year-old former GMB host took to Twitter to give his immediate verdict after a trailer was released from Apple TV.



Morgan took aim at Prince Harry yet again as he viciously branded the Duke of Sussex a 'whiny little brat'.



Piers furiously lashed out at Meghan's husband in his tweet, saying "....because the one thing the world REALLY needs in the middle of a pandemic is yet more preaching lectures on compassion, mental health & emotional wellbeing from a whiny little brat who spends his entire time publicly trashing his family."

The former TV presenter's remarks come after a trailer was released from Apple TV, exploring the current state of the world's mental health and emotional well-being.

In the trailer of his new documentary, Prince Harry can be seen walking solemnly behind his mother Princess Diana's coffin.



Piers Morgan was not too impressed with the Prince Harry and other stars, including Lady Gaga, who opened up in emotional scenes on The Me You Can't See.