Nick Jonas injured, rushed to the hospital during TV show shoot

Nick Jonas sustained injuries during shoot for a television show.



The Jonas Brothers singer was hospitalised subsequently, according to TMZ.

Although the severity of his injury is unclear, Nick was taken to the hospital in an ambulance.



He was then discharged on Sunday and is supposed to resume shootiing for his singing reality show, The Voice, on Monday.

Earlier, Nick opened up about suffering from Type 1 diabetes. "13 years ago today I was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes. The picture on the left is me a few weeks after my diagnosis. Barely 100 pounds after having lost so much weight from my blood sugar being so high before going to the doctor where I would find out I was diabetic," he wrote in an Instagram post.