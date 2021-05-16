Prince Harry, Meghan Markle infuriate Palace aides, demand royal titles to be stripped

Palace aides have demanded that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle be stripped off of their royal titles as they have had enough of the couple's comments on the royal family.

According to a report by Mail on Sunday, palace aides are feeling a sense of “bewilderment and betrayal” after the Duke of Sussex blasted his father Prince Charles on Dax Shepard’s podcast saying that the Prince of Wales passed on a “cycle of genetic pain and suffering”.

He also made mention of his grandparents saying that his father’s parenting skills were a reflection of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip’s upbringing of his father.

“People are appalled that he could do this to the Queen when the Duke of Edinburgh is barely in his grave,” one aide said to the outlet.

“To drag his grandfather into this is so shocking and disrespectful.

“The Duke of Sussex has now spent a significant amount of time emphasizing that he’s no different to anyone else and attacking the institution which he says has caused him so much pain. There is a growing feeling that if you dislike the institution that much, you shouldn’t have the titles,” the aide said.

Another source told the outlet, “They should put the titles into abeyance, so they still exist, but are not used, like they agreed to do with their HRHs. They should just become Harry and Meghan. And if they refuse to do that, they have to explain why not.”