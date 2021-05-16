Sajal Aly shares a rare photo of Sridevi

Pakistani actress Sajal Aly shared a rare photo of her MOM co-star late Sridevi and showered love on it.



Sajal seems to be a die-hard fan of Bollywood stars Sridevi and Shah Rukh Khan.

The Alif actress took to Instagram and shared a still of Shah Rukh Khan from his film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and showered love on it.

She posted the picture of Khan with a heart emoji.

Sajal also shared a rare photo of late Sridevi from her teenage and captioned it ‘My love’.

Sajal and Sridevi worked together in film MOM, released in 2017.