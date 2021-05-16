close
Sun May 16, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
May 16, 2021

Sajal Aly shares a rare photo of Sridevi

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Sun, May 16, 2021
Sajal Aly shares a rare photo of Sridevi

Pakistani actress Sajal Aly shared a rare photo of her MOM co-star late Sridevi and showered love on it.

Sajal seems to be a die-hard fan of Bollywood stars Sridevi and Shah Rukh Khan.

The Alif actress took to Instagram and shared a still of Shah Rukh Khan from his film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and showered love on it.

She posted the picture of Khan with a heart emoji.

Sajal also shared a rare photo of late Sridevi from her teenage and captioned it ‘My love’.

Sajal and Sridevi worked together in film MOM, released in 2017.

Latest News

More From TV&Showbiz