Sun May 16, 2021
May 16, 2021

Robert De Niro details ‘excruciating pain’ after getting injured on set

Sun, May 16, 2021
'The pain was excruciating and now I have to get it fixed,' said Robert De Niro

Legendary actor Robert De Niro has detailed the injury he sustained while filming his upcoming film.

The Academy Award winner, 77, spoke to IndieWire about his injury that he sustained while filming for Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon in Oklahoma.

"I tore my quad somehow. It's just a simple stepping over something and I just went down,” he said.

"The pain was excruciating and now I have to get it fixed. But it happens, especially when you get older, you have to be prepared for unexpected things. But it's manageable,” he continued.

"What I'm doing with Scorsese in Killers of the Flower Moon, I'm pretty much a sedentary character in a way. I don't move around a lot, thank God. So we'll manage,” he shared.

"I just have to get the procedure done and keep it straight in a certain position and let it heal,” he added. 

