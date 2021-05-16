Bhumi Pednekar opens up about her COVID initiative that has united India

'I thank each and every individual who have been relentlessly working,' said Bhumi Pednekar

B-Town star Bhumi Pednekar has been leaving no stone unturned in helping her fellow Indians during the country's lethal second wave of the coronavirus.

Speaking to Filmibeat, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor spoke about her social media initiative called COVID Warrior that has helped a number of Indians and also united the public in this time of crisis.

“It is incredible to see how Indians have come forward to help fellow Indians in need. I thank each and every individual who have been relentlessly working to save every life possible,” she said.

“Social media has shown that it can be used in a very effective way to connect people in need with people who can rush to their help. That's how Covid Warrior has saved lives in the second wave. It is a movement of the people, for the people and by the people of India and I'm immensely proud of the work that we have all done for India,” she continued.

"Social media has been used to save lives. Social media truly should stand for the greater good of humanity and we have managed to utilise its power during the pandemic. Within minutes, the team has responded to SOS messages and reached out and connected with local people and ensured that help was on its way.”

“My faith in humanity has been restored seeing how people, who are absolute strangers, have helped each other in this time of crisis,” she added.