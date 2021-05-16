close
Sun May 16, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Bollywood

Web Desk
May 16, 2021

Kareena Kapoor’s tips on tackling COVID anxiety as the pandemic rages on

Bollywood

Web Desk
Sun, May 16, 2021
Kareena Kapoor spoke about the COVID-19 anxiety and other mental health issues that have come to surface

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor has been using her social media platform to raise awareness about COVID-19 as India battles its lethal second wave.

Speaking about the COVID-19 anxiety and other mental health issues that have come to surface owing to the pandemic, the actor shared a post on how to cope.

The list included things like seeking out positive messages, explaining feelings of anxiety to a trusted person, taking things slow and being mindful of the news.

She captioned the post: “Be kind to your mind. Reach out to a loved one or a professional mental health expert when the going gets tough and always make time to unwind.”

Latest News

More From Bollywood