Kareena Kapoor’s tips on tackling COVID anxiety as the pandemic rages on

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor has been using her social media platform to raise awareness about COVID-19 as India battles its lethal second wave.
Speaking about the COVID-19 anxiety and other mental health issues that have come to surface owing to the pandemic, the actor shared a post on how to cope.
The list included things like seeking out positive messages, explaining feelings of anxiety to a trusted person, taking things slow and being mindful of the news.
She captioned the post: “Be kind to your mind. Reach out to a loved one or a professional mental health expert when the going gets tough and always make time to unwind.”