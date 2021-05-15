Alex Rodriguez left ‘hurt’ as Jennifer Lopez rekindles romance with Ben Affleck

Alex Rodriguez is the least thrilled about his ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez taking over headlines with her past paramour Ben Affleck with their supposedly rekindled romance.



A source spoke to People and said that the 45-year-old baseball shortstop was “pretty surprised” when he heard that his former ladylove had reunited with the Batman actor.

The insider revealed: "Alex is not thrilled. It definitely hurt his ego. [Alex] was under the impression that he and Jennifer would go on as friends, but he is acting so needy that Jennifer cut him off.”

“Jennifer seems very happy. She tried for a long time to get her relationship with Alex to work. She feels good that she decided to break it off. She just doesn't trust him and didn't want to waste any more time,” the insider claimed.