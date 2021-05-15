Prince Harry, Meghan go from royals to Hollywood stars at Madame Tussauds

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wax statues at Madame Tussauds have been moved away from the royal family towards the Hollywood zone of the museum, a year after the two parted ways with the Windsors.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down as senior members of the royal family to build independent careers across the pond and become "financially independent". They have since signed lucrative deals to deliver and produce content for Netflix, Spotify and Apple.

Over a year after their royal exit, the couple's waxwork models have been moved from their place in the royal section of Madame Tussauds in London to join other celebrities, the museum said on Thursday.

"Harry and Meghan have moved zones - Madame Tussauds London has moved its figures of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to their brand new Awards Party zone to reflect their move from Frogmore to Hollywood," Madame Tussauds said in a statement, referring to the couple's former British home Frogmore Cottage.