Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo Jr. end romance but ‘remain friends’

Hollywood star Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo Jr. have broken up, months after they were first spotted together.



People reported that the two lovebirds had called it quits weeks ago in a cordial, drama-free way, months after they were first linked together back in September 2020.

"They split several weeks ago. There was no drama. It was amazing while it lasted, but they are at very different places in life. Emilio has no hard feelings. His life is in N.Y.C.,” said the source to People.

"Katie can't wait to get back to work and to travel again,” added the insider.

Holmes’ rep confirmed the split in a statement to Us Weekly and said that the two “remain friends.”