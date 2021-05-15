close
Fri May 14, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 15, 2021

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck not letting physical distance spoil their new romance

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, May 15, 2021

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have taken over the tabloid world with their supposedly rekindled romance.

And after the two were spotted together vacationing in Montana, a source has revealed that the two are still in constant contact despite them heading back to opposite sides of the United States.

A source told People: “[Jennifer] is in touch with Ben every day. They are making plans to see each other. Jennifer is still very excited about how things are going with Ben.”

According to the report, the Hustlers actor is currently in Miami to spend some time with her kids.

