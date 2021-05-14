Watch: Katy Perry shares a sneak peek into 'Electric' Pokémon collaboration

Renowned singer and songwriter Katy Perry recently went all out for Pokémon’s 25th anniversary and had fans gushing over the sneak peek of her upcoming themed collaboration.

The clip was unveiled over on Instagram and features both Katy Perry and Kate Hudson “in an electrifying take of perseverance, inspiration and, most importantly, friendship…”

In the video, “a young artist named Katheryn Hudson discovers the power of her voice with a little help along the way…”

Katy has been promoting the upcoming anniversary single Electric for a number of weeks and fans are growing anticipation.



