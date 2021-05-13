close
Thu May 13, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
May 13, 2021

Prince Harry 'feels like outsider' since royal family exit

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, May 13, 2021

Prince Harry’s relationship with his family has been strained following his royal exit along with the explosive Oprah Winfrey interview, so much so that he is thought to feel "like an outsider". 

Speaking on a US Weekly podcast, hosts Christina Garibaldi and Molly Mulshinel spoke on the impact of the Duke of Sussex’s strained relationship with his family on him.

They said that the Duke of Sussex must be going through a "difficult" time considering that he lost his mother and in a way lost his father Prince Charles as well.

"Harry's been through a lot, they lost their mum.

"I'm sure he kind of feels in a way he's almost lost his dad too.

"It's got to be really difficult for him to come to grips with this.

"He may feel like an outsider in his family, although that's speculation."

Latest News

More From Entertainment