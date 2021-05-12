PM Imran Khan, Turkey's Erdoğan strongly condemn Israeli attacks on Palestine

Picture collage featuring Prime Minister Imran Khan (L) and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Photos: File

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday telephoned Prime Minister Imran Khan to discuss several issues of mutual interest between Pakistan and Turkey, particularly the ongoing Israeli atrocities in Palestine.

During the phone call, the two leaders strongly condemned Israel's actions and saying that the attacks on civilians and the revered Al-Aqsa Mosque have violated all norms of humanity and international law.

They vowed to work together, especially at the United Nations, in jointly mobilising the international community to help stop these attacks.

The regional security situation also came under discussion between the two leaders. Appreciating Turkey’s role, Prime Minister Khan stressed the importance of a responsible withdrawal and added that Pakistan would continue to extend all possible support to the efforts for a political solution for durable peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Both leaders discussed further strengthening of bilateral relations and agreed that the momentum of high-level exchanges between Pakistan and Turkey would continue.

The two leaders also exchanged greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr.