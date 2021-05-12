Ayesha Omar ‘grateful’ to fans as she reaches 4.4 million followers

Pakistani star Ayesha Omar has extended gratitude to the fans after she reached 4.4 million followers on Instagram, saying ‘I couldn’t be more grateful to have you all by my side’.



Taking to Facebook-owned app, the Tanhai star wrote “We are a family of 4.4 Million today!!!”.

She further said “I couldn’t be more grateful to have you all by my side. Through thick and thin. Through better or worse. I love each and every one of you…. and want to thank each and every one of you, for lifting me up and bringing me back to the ground, every time I needed it.”

“For pushing me, everyday, to do better and better, to be better and better. For encouraging me to keep moving forward, through every obstacle and adversity. It’s deeply humbling to have you all as my family,” Ayesha Omar added.

The actress went on to say “Sending out love, hugs, beautiful thoughts, sunset magic, calming ocean sounds, child-like happiness and prayers to all of you.”