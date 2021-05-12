Atif Aslam denounces ‘utterly shameful’ and ‘heart-rending’ attack on Palestinians at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Expressing solidarity with Palestine, Pakistani singer Atif Aslam has denounced ‘utterly shameful’ and ‘heart-rending’ attack on Palestinians at Al-Aqsa Mosque.



Taking to Twitter and using hashtags ‘We Stand With Palestine’, ‘Israeli Terrorism’ and ‘Al Aqsa Under Attack’, the Dil Diyan Gallan singer tweeted, “At a complete loss for words to condemn the utterly shameful & heart-rending attack on Palestinians at Al-Aqsa Mosque.”

“We must amplify the voices of our brothers & sisters suffering the atrocities of Israel,” he further said.

Atif Aslam also prayed for the Palestine, saying “May Allah give strength & patience to Palestine in this dreadful period”.

Israeli forces have been attacking Palestinian worshippers with stun grenades and rubber bullets over the past several days following protests against Jewish settlements in the Sheikh Jarrah area.

Thirty-six people were killed and scores were injured in air strikes conducted by Israeli forces at the Gaza strip on Tuesday.