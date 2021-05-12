Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez's chemistry intensifies after Montana getaway

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez have 'natural' compatibility since they dated

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez haven been sparking reconcilition rumours ever since they were snapped in Montana.



As per insiders close to the duo, the former lovers have been having a great time and their chemistry has intensified.

"[Lopez] had a great time with Ben," an insider told PEOPLE. "She is happy with him and enjoys spending time with him."



A separate source told E!News that the two have 'natural' compatibility since they dated.

"They have been in touch here and there throughout the years," the source said, explaining that the pair met each other after Lopez finished shooting upcoming movie Shotgun Wedding in the Dominican Republic.

"Ben reached out to her to see how she was doing and they had dinner together a few times within this last month," the source added. "It's natural between them and the chemistry is unreal. They picked up where they last left off and are enjoying each other's company right now."